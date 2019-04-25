News · Audio

Round 1 recap with Jeremy Roenick

The first round of the NHL playoffs is one of the most exciting times in sports. You just don't know what's going to happen. This year is no exception as many NHL brackets have been shredded to pieces. It's been one of the craziest first round's in NHL history. The Tampa Lightning who won a historic 62 games were swept away by the Columbus Blue Jackets. The best team in the west the Calgary Flames lost in five to the Colorado Avalanche. The Pittsburgh Penguins who have won the Cup two of the last three seasons were swept by the upstart NY Islanders. The San Jose Sharks rallied from a 3-1 series deficit and down 3-0 in the 3rd period of game seven to stun the Vegas Golden Knights. To help breakdown this madness we enlisted former NHL player and current NBC hockey analyst Jeremy Roenick. Roenick played 18 seasons in the NHL and is one of the most colourful personalities in the game. Ice Level reporter Sophia Jurksztowicz catches up with NBC sports host Kathryn Tappen to talk about the playoffs and the grind of covering one of sports longest events.

Social Sharing