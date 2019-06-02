News · Video

Robert Mueller breaks his silence on Russia investigation

The U.S. special counsel speaks publicly for the first time about his probe into Russian interference, paving the way for Congressional action against U.S. President Donald Trump. But will Democrats pick up where Mueller left off and pursue impeachment? Linda Feldmann with the Christian Science Monitor, and David Martosko from DailyMail.com, speak with Michael Serapio on CBC News Network.

Social Sharing