Skip to Main Content
Roadside THC tests do not test for impairment. How can science help?
News·Audio

Roadside THC tests do not test for impairment. How can science help?

Do we need a better roadside test for pot impairment?
Do we need a better roadside test for pot impairment? 8:21
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|