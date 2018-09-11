Audio

Richmond Champion's wildest ride

In a sport where money is literally the measure of success, this rodeo star's life changed the instant he won a cool million bucks in a single day's competition. The young bareback rider suddenly had to cope with expectations and pressures to perform like never before. Meantime- Rodeo itself is in transition. Sorta like golf, it has suddenly become the arena of very fit athletes, and more and more sponsor dollars are sloshing around. But if wild horses can't throw Richmond off...neither should physical trainers and accountants. He and Anastasia talk about the rodeo life, career cowboys and the slippery allure of a Texas accent.

