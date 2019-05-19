Skip to Main Content
Reviving an outlawed fishery: 'the backbone of our Nation'
It was daybreak on a clear summer day. Nick Claxton stood at the boat launch with other members of the WSÁNE? Nation. Their ocean-going canoes were setting out onto the Salish Sea. They were ready to drop a full-size reef net, for the first time in a century.
