Skip to Main Content
Remembering the contributions of Indigenous veterans
Audio

Remembering the contributions of Indigenous veterans

This week we're looking at the ways Indigenous soldiers contributed to war efforts across the globe. With stories of those who fought, the secrets they kept and what happened after they came home.
This week we're looking at the ways Indigenous soldiers contributed to war efforts across the globe. With stories of those who fought, the secrets they kept and what happened after they came home. 50:20
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|