News · Audio

Remembering the best Game 7s of all time

Are there two better words in the hockey dictionary than Game 7s? And when 60 minutes isn't enough time to decide the winner you have the three best words in hockey? Game 7 overtime! We saw three Game 7s in the first round, two of them went to overtime. The Sharks comeback against the Golden Knights and the Hurricanes rallying to beat the defending champs marked the first time in NHL history that we saw two Game 7s with multi-goal comebacks in the same post season. Since the league introduced Game 7s in 1939, 134 of them have been played with the home team winning 102 of them. On this week's episode of the Hockey Night In Canada podcast we look back at the best Game 7s of all time. One of the greatest Game 7s to be played was the 1987 Easter Epic between the NY Islanders and Washington Capitals. That game was decided in the 4th overtime period and took an astonishing 6 hours and 18 minutes to play. The man who scored the winner Pat LaFontaine will join us as he looks back on the game 32 years later. He shares some interesting facts about the game that the average fan wouldn't know. What's it like to call a six hour game? We have a conversation with the man who called the game for ESPN Mike "Doc" Emrick.. Doc who has called 44 game seven's and has fond memories about the Easter Epic. And on this week's edition of Ice Level Sophia Jurksztowicz goes into the Hockey Night In Canada podcast archives to reprise an interview we did earlier this year with former NY Ranger Stephane Matteau. Matteau talks about his overtime winner vs the Devils in Game 7 of the 1994 Eastern Conference final. 25 years later its still one of the biggest goals in Rangers history.

Social Sharing