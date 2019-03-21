Audio

Remembering Ted Lindsay

On March 4th 2019 the hockey world lost a legend when the great Ted Lindsay passed away at the age of 93. Lindsay was one of the most talented yet feared players on the ice and garnered the nickname "Terrible Ted". He was part of the famed "Production Line" which featured Red Wing greats Gordie Howe and Sid Abel. He won the Art Ross trophy in 1950 and won four Stanley Cups with Detroit. In 2017 he was voted one of the NHL's 100 greatest players. Despite all the on ice accolades his greatest achievement was something he did off the ice. He was the driving force behind the creation of the NHLPA. NHL players past and present owe a debt of gratitude to Lindsay for the battles he endured getting the NHLPA established. On this week's episode of the Hockey Night In Canada podcast we celebrate the life and legacy of Ted Lindsay. Dave Stubbs has been a sports columnist for more than 40 years. Dave had the good fortune of getting to know Ted Lindsay in his final years and joins Rob to give insight on who Ted Lindsay the person was and share some fascinating stories. Ken Daniels has been the voice of the Detroit Red Wings since 1997. He's had the pleasure of knowing Ted Lindsay for more than 20 years. Ken fills us in on what Lindsay meant to the city of Detroit, the Red Wings franchise and how he resonated with the fans. And on Ice Level Sophia Jurksztowicz catches up with Mathieu Schneider Special Assistant to the Executive Director of the NHLPA, As a former player Schneider hasn't forgotten the personal sacrifices Ted went through so future players could have a prosperous life.

Social Sharing

On March 4th 2019 the hockey world lost a legend when the great Ted Lindsay passed away at the age of 93. Lindsay was one of the most talented yet feared players on the ice and garnered the nickname "Terrible Ted". He was part of the famed "Production Line" which featured Red Wing greats Gordie Howe and Sid Abel. He won the Art Ross trophy in 1950 and won four Stanley Cups with Detroit. In 2017 he was voted one of the NHL's 100 greatest players. Despite all the on ice accolades his greatest achievement was something he did off the ice. He was the driving force behind the creation of the NHLPA. NHL players past and present owe a debt of gratitude to Lindsay for the battles he endured getting the NHLPA established. On this week's episode of the Hockey Night In Canada podcast we celebrate the life and legacy of Ted Lindsay. Dave Stubbs has been a sports columnist for more than 40 years. Dave had the good fortune of getting to know Ted Lindsay in his final years and joins Rob to give insight on who Ted Lindsay the person was and share some fascinating stories. Ken Daniels has been the voice of the Detroit Red Wings since 1997. He's had the pleasure of knowing Ted Lindsay for more than 20 years. Ken fills us in on what Lindsay meant to the city of Detroit, the Red Wings franchise and how he resonated with the fans. And on Ice Level Sophia Jurksztowicz catches up with Mathieu Schneider Special Assistant to the Executive Director of the NHLPA, As a former player Schneider hasn't forgotten the personal sacrifices Ted went through so future players could have a prosperous life. 52:13

Popular Now Find more popular stories