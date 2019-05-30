News · Audio

Remembering Bobby Orr's iconic goal

The 2019 Stanley Cup final between the St. Louis Blues and the Boston Bruins is well underway. The last time these two teams met in the Stanley Cup final in 1970 it produced one of hockey's most famous goals as Bobby Orr scored the Stanley Cup clinching goal in overtime while soaring through the air courtesy a Noel Picard trip. On this week's edition of the Hockey Night In Canada podcast we take a closer look at that iconic goal. Terry Crisp played 5 seasons for the St. Louis Blues and played in the 1970 Stanley Cup final. Crisp looks back on that series and where he was when that goal was scored. We also have a roundtable discussion about not only that goal but other famous goals of the past. The panel also discusses some of the hot button topics of the playoffs including officiating and video replays. Host Rob Pizzo is joined by Scott Russell and Signa Butler from CBC Sports.

Social Sharing