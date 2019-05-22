News · Audio

Redemption

Reclaimed is the home to the next wave of Indigenous music on CBC. Combining past, present and future this series explores the many worlds of Indigenous music and introduces listeners to a new generation of Indigenous artists reclaiming their culture through music and song -- Indigenous people know what it's like to struggle, but they also know how to flourish and thrive. This episode is about songs of hope and redemption in the face of struggle, a soundtrack that will boost your spirit no matter what your struggle is -- Join host Jarrett Martineau as he shares songs to carry culture forward, protect what's gone before and offer hope and redemption. Music can help bring the light back even in the darkest of times.

