Recipes for resistance: Indigikitchen teaches diet decolonization
The creator of an online cooking show is hoping it will help decolonize and  "re-Indigenize" diets. Indigikitchen was created by 25-year-old Mariah Gladstone, who is an enrolled member in the Blackfeet and Cherokee tribes.
