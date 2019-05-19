Recipes for resistance: Indigikitchen teaches diet decolonization
The creator of an online cooking show is hoping it will help decolonize and "re-Indigenize" diets. Indigikitchen was created by 25-year-old Mariah Gladstone, who is an enrolled member in the Blackfeet and Cherokee tribes.
