Skip to Main Content
Reception following apology for turning away Jewish refugees LIVE
Live

Reception following apology for turning away Jewish refugees LIVE

The prime minister will attend a reception following the formal apology in the House of Commons, and will deliver brief remarks
The prime minister will attend a reception following the formal apology in the House of Commons, and will deliver brief remarks 0:00
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|