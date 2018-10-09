Audio

Raising Hair

Amelia "Ed" Pittbrooke will never forget the first time she walked into a barbershop. She was hoping to finally get what she'd always wanted - a typical men's haircut. But it didn't go according to plan. Lots of people have a bad haircut story, but for LGBTQ people, getting your hair cut can be a minefield. ALSO, for almost 20 years Tej Swatch was in a battle... with his beard. And his beard was winning. The story of the lengths one man went to to conquer his beard.

