Allies, aid groups warn against ground invasion of Rafah as Israeli offensive looms

As Israel threatens to invade Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, members of the international community — including Israel's allies — are pleading with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to reconsider.

"I'm very concerned about what's going on in Gaza, in particular in Rafah. The operation would be devastating and is devastating to Palestinians and all those seeking refuge," Mélanie Joly, Canada's foreign minister, told reporters on Monday.

"What the Netanyahu government is asking them to do, which is to leave again, is unacceptable. Because they have nowhere to go and so that's why we need right now for the violence to stop."

More than 28,000 Palestinians have been killed since Israel began its military incursion into Gaza in October 2023, according to Palestinian officials. Israel has faced criticism from human rights agencies for its offensive, as well as accusations of genocide .

Among the dead are dozens killed in Israel's special raid on Rafah on Monday. The raid — conducted under the cover of airstrikes — rescued two Israeli hostages, but local health officials say at least 67 Palestinians were killed and dozens of others were wounded.

Canada is among several countries asking Israel to hold off on a planned ground invasion of Rafah in the wake of the operation.

According to the UNRWA, a UN agency that provides Palestinians with aid and essential services, nearly 1.5 million people currently reside in Rafah.

That's six times bigger than the city's population before Oct. 7, as more than a million Palestinians have sought refuge in the city from the Israeli offensive that has laid waste to most of the Gaza Strip.

Those not jammed into overcrowded shelters are camping on the streets, on the beach and on the sandy strip of territory next to the border wall with Egypt — wherever they can find a spot to stay put.

Palestinians shelter at the border with Egypt, in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip. (Mohammed Salem/Reuters)

Earlier this week, U.S. President Joe Biden told Netanyahu that Israel shouldn't launch a military operation into Rafah without a credible plan to ensure the safety of Palestinians sheltering there.

Israel's allies in Europe have also called on the country to hold off. Dutch Foreign Minister Hanke Bruins Slot called it "unjustifiable," saying on Tuesday that it was "hard to see how large-scale operations in such a densely populated area would not lead to many civilian casualties and a bigger humanitarian catastrophe."

Germany's foreign minister, Annalena Baerbock, echoed those comments.

"1.3 million people are waiting there in a very small space," she said at a news conference in Jerusalem. "They don't really have anywhere else to go right now."

Despite the pleas, Netanyahu has consistently stressed that Israel cannot achieve its goal of eliminating Hamas without an invasion of Rafah, which he claims is the militant group's "last bastion." He reiterated his intent on Wednesday to press ahead with a ground invasion.

Israel claims its offensive into the Gaza Strip is justified due to the Oct. 7 attack that triggered the war. Around 1,200 people were killed during the Hamas-led attack on Israel on Oct. 7. Another 240 people were taken hostage, according to Israeli figures.

"We will fight until complete victory and this includes a powerful action in Rafah as well, after we allow the civilian population to leave the battle zones," Netanyahu said on his Telegram account.

Poor humanitarian conditions

Nineteen-year-old Aya Baloosha is one of those who was displaced — along with her six siblings and her parents — to Rafah. She said the tents they're sleeping in are so weak they can't save them from the rain, let alone bombings.

"We are all suffering from diseases and the lack of health care," she said. "Also lack of medicines and in our hospitals. As a result, we are living in really bad humanitarian conditions."

WATCH | 'Everybody here is stressed' as possible Rafah invasion looms: 'Everybody here is stressed' as possible Rafah invasion looms Duration 1:56 Ayah Baloosha says she and others have nowhere safe to go in Rafah and live in fear of a potential Israeli incursion into the southern Gazan city. 'These tents are so weak they can't save us from rockets, from bombings, from even rain,' she told freelance journalist Mohamed El Saife.

UN officials say 90 per cent of the Gaza Strip's population is eating less than one meal a day, and a quarter of the population faces outright famine — mainly in the north, where Israeli restrictions have blocked many aid convoys.

Rafah is the key hub for aid entering Gaza. The supply chain for everything from canned food and flour to diapers comes almost entirely from the trickle of aid trucks that Israel allows into Gaza for distribution by the UN and other humanitarian groups.

Any truck that makes it past the protesters attempting to block them enters Rafah through Egypt or via a nearby Israeli crossing, for distribution across the Gaza Strip.

"Any large-scale military operation among this population can only lead to additional layers of endless tragedy," Philippe Lazzarini, head of UNRWA, told The Associated Press.

WATCH | Mass evacuation of Rafah would be 'simply catastrophic': UN official

Evacuation would be 'catastrophic'

But as more people flee to Rafah, the conditions there become less and less livable. One doctor who recently left Gaza described Rafah as a "closed jail," with fecal matter running through streets so crowded that there is barely space for medics' vehicles to pass.

Aid workers are also struggling to supply even basic aid and stop the spread of disease. The Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC) has called it a "gigantic refugee camp."

"Imagine as adults, we don't have the mental stability to deal with the situation around us, so imagine how is going to be a situation for our children. They are paying the highest price, unfortunately," NRC advocacy officer Yousef Hammash, who's in Rafah, told The Current on Tuesday.

LISTEN | Palestinian in Rafah says last semblance of safety is gone: The Current 9:07 Palestinian in Rafah says last semblance of safety is gone Aid worker Yousef Hammash and his family fled south to Rafah as Israel’s military offensive unfolded in Gaza. But after Israel bombed Rafah Sunday night and warned that an incursion is imminent, Hammash says there’s nowhere safe in what he called a “land of rubble.”

Netanyahu's office says it has ordered the army to develop a plan to evacuate civilians out of Rafah. Some Palestinians believe Israel is trying to push them into Egypt permanently.

That would be against Egypt's wishes, though. Egypt has said it won't allow an exodus of Palestinian refugees to cross into its territory

Andrea De Domenico, head of the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs in the Occupied Palestinian Territories, says a mass evacuation of Rafah would be "simply catastrophic."

"The humanitarian community is not ready to support yet another movement — not for 1.5 million people. We do not have enough humanitarian assistance in place, in stock," he told CBC's Power & Politics.

A Palestinian boy sits near a tent for displaced people in Rafah. (Mohammed Abed/AFP/Getty Images)

With the rest of Gaza destroyed and the border to Egypt closed, some Palestinians have accepted that they will die in Rafah.

"Israel can do whatever it wants. I'm sitting in my tent. I'll die in my tent," said Jihan al-Hawajri, who currently lives in a tent with 30 relatives.