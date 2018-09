Audio

Racist experiences prompted Billy-Ray Belcourt to start writing poetry, then he won the Griffin Poetry Prize

When Billy-Ray Belcourt went to Oxford as a Rhodes Scholar, he'd never written poetry. But racist experiences and feeling "unbodied" while studying overseas inspired his Griffin prize winning book, This Wound Is a World. 11:12

