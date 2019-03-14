Audio

Racism in hockey

Despite being an open and inclusive game racism in hockey like in society unfortunately still exists. Recently there have been several alarming incidents involving fans and minor hockey teams that have garnered national media attention in the U.S. and Canada. In December, Divyne Apollon II, a 13 year old member of the Maryland-based Metro Maple Leafs youth hockey team, faced racial taunts during a game against a team from Pennsylvania. In February, Jonathan Diaby, a 24-year-old defenseman playing in an independent league in Quebec endured racial abuse while sitting in the penalty box. Diaby's father and girlfriend were harrassed by fans in the stands. On this episode of the Hockey Night In Canada Podcast we discuss racism in hockey and how to educate people so incidents like the ones mentioned above don't happen again. We speak to Karl Subban, the father of PK, Malcom and Jordan. He's dealt with racism several times throughout his life. He provides an interesting take on how to deal with racism and how he has instilled positive values in his kids. Peter Worrell has been the victim of bigotry on more than one occasion including in the NHL. He opens up about an ugly incident he endured while playing for the Hull Olympiques of the QMJHL. And on Ice Level Sophia Jurksztowicz has an in depth conversation with Diaby about the ugly incident he and his family went through in Saint-Jerome, Quebec and how he is dealing with the emotional aftermath.

Despite being an open and inclusive game racism in hockey like in society unfortunately still exists. Recently there have been several alarming incidents involving fans and minor hockey teams that have garnered national media attention in the U.S. and Canada. In December, Divyne Apollon II, a 13 year old member of the Maryland-based Metro Maple Leafs youth hockey team, faced racial taunts during a game against a team from Pennsylvania. In February, Jonathan Diaby, a 24-year-old defenseman playing in an independent league in Quebec endured racial abuse while sitting in the penalty box. Diaby's father and girlfriend were harrassed by fans in the stands. On this episode of the Hockey Night In Canada Podcast we discuss racism in hockey and how to educate people so incidents like the ones mentioned above don't happen again. We speak to Karl Subban, the father of PK, Malcom and Jordan. He's dealt with racism several times throughout his life. He provides an interesting take on how to deal with racism and how he has instilled positive values in his kids. Peter Worrell has been the victim of bigotry on more than one occasion including in the NHL. He opens up about an ugly incident he endured while playing for the Hull Olympiques of the QMJHL. And on Ice Level Sophia Jurksztowicz has an in depth conversation with Diaby about the ugly incident he and his family went through in Saint-Jerome, Quebec and how he is dealing with the emotional aftermath. 53:13

