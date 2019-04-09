News · Audio

Queer Eye for the Dying Guy

Comedian Bob Kerr and his dad, Doug, loved nothing better than sitting outside on summer evenings, looking at stars, listening to crickets... and arguing about homosexuality. Bob - who is straight - just couldn't convince his dad that gay people weren't "destined for the hell locker." But when Doug got sick, a homecare nurse named Terry accomplished what Bob never could.

