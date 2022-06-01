How to watch coverage of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Celebrations marking Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee reach their peak in London this week. CBC News has coverage of the events taking place during the four-day celebration in honour of Elizabeth's 70 years on the throne, and a new documentary.

Here's how to watch the coverage on CBC Television, CBC News Network and CBC Gem. You can also find coverage at CBCnews.ca, on the CBC News app and YouTube.

Thursday, June 2

CBC News Special: The Queen's Jubilee, Trooping the Colour

When to watch: 5 a.m.-8:30 a.m. ET.

Where to watch: CBC Television, CBC News Network, CBC Gem.

Host: Adrienne Arsenault from Buckingham Palace.

The annual parade takes place on Horse Guards Parade in St. James's Park. It will feature more than 1,200 officers and soldiers, hundreds of army musicians and around 240 horses, as well as a royal gun salute.

Friday, June 3

CBC News Special: The Queen's Jubilee, A Service of Thanksgiving

When to watch: 5:30 a.m.-9 a.m. ET.

Where to watch: CBC Television, CBC News Network, CBC Gem.

Host: Adrienne Arsenault from Buckingham Palace.

The service will be held at St. Paul's Cathedral and include the ringing of Great Paul, the largest church bell in the country. Members of the Royal Family, along with representatives from across the Commonwealth, will attend.

Saturday, June 4

CBC News Network coverage continues throughout the day with Heather Hiscox from London. The showcase event in the evening is the BBC's Platinum Party at the Palace, a two-and-a-half-hour concert featuring the likes of Queen + Adam Lambert, Alicia Keys, Hans Zimmer, Duran Duran, Andrea Bocelli, Nile Rodgers and Diana Ross.

Sunday, June 5

CBC News Network coverage continues throughout the day with Heather Hiscox from London. It includes the Platinum Jubilee Pageant, which "will bring to life iconic moments from the Queen's reign as well as showcasing our changing society over the past 70 years," according to the Royal Family's website.

CBC documentary: Queen and Canada

When and where to watch: Premieres Friday on CBC Gem; airs Saturday at 8 p.m. ET and Sunday at 7 p.m. ET on CBC News Network, and Sunday at 9 p.m. local time (9:30 p.m. NT) on CBC Television.

This new, one-hour documentary hosted by Adrienne Arsenault features exclusive access to Windsor Castle — the Queen's private residence — rare archival footage and interviews with Canadians who have met Elizabeth.