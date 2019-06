News · Audio

Qanurli: TV show part Inuktitut-language preservation, part laughter as medicine

Inuk and Nipangi are two hilarious dudes living in the north trying to make their own Inuktitut language show from a tent in the arctic. Needless to say, hilarity ensues. That's the premise of Qanurli, an Inuktitut-language comedy show that features skits, commercial parodies, fake newscasts and a fun look at life across the north.

