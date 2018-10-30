Audio

Psychic Pet Detective

Robert Lindblad is a self-described psychic in Montreal. His friends say he developed this ability after a traumatic childhood accident. Robert doesn't charge for his services... like when Portland, Oregon's Lisa Lieberman swears he helped find her beloved Dachshund-Yorkie mix, Lucy, in real time, using Google Maps, from over 4,000 kilometres away. And when a Montreal couple were thrilled to learn the whereabouts of their beloved grey tabby, Titite. Learn more about the man who pet owners say is purr-fectly legit, and decide for yourself - do you believe?

