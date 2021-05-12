News · Video

Province halts Astra Zeneca shots, effective immediately

Ontario will no longer be giving the AstraZeneca vaccine as a first dose, after an increase in reports of rare blood clots. While the risk is still very low, the province's top doctor says they are pressing pause due to an abundance of caution. Jessica Ng reports.

Social Sharing

Ontario will no longer be giving the AstraZeneca vaccine as a first dose, after an increase in reports of rare blood clots. While the risk is still very low, the province's top doctor says they are pressing pause due to an abundance of caution. Jessica Ng reports.