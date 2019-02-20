Audio

Protectors

Reclaimed is the home to the next wave of Indigenous music on CBC. Combining past, present and future this series explores the many worlds of Indigenous music and introduces listeners to a new generation of Indigenous artists reclaiming their culture through music and song -- Music arrives from the deepest parts of who Indigenous peoples are, and there's a song for everything. In many Indigenous cultures and ceremonies, songs are protection -- This episode of Reclaimed is all about music that honours those original connections, and our responsibilities to protect Creation and each other -- Join host Jarrett Martineau as he explores songs dedicated to honour keepers of the water, defenders of the sacred and protectors of the land.

