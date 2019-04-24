News · Audio

Protect Your Spirit

Reclaimed is the home to the next wave of Indigenous music on CBC. Combining past, present and future this series explores the many worlds of Indigenous music and introduces listeners to a new generation of Indigenous artists reclaiming their culture through music and song -- Gathering of Nations: Every year, 80,000 people come from across Turtle Island and around the world to participate in the biggest powwow on the continent. It's a weekend filled with dancing, drumming, singing, music, food and just being together. On opening night, the Grand Entry takes place... that's the opening procession to honour all the dancers, the host nations, the eagle staff carriers, elders and veterans. The celebration put on display is mindblowing. As far as can be seen, it's a sea of beautiful brown faces and dazzling colourful regalia -- Join host Jarrett Martineau as he honours Native peoples from every nation with songs that provide strength and protect your spirit.

Social Sharing