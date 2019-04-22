Pronoun Shift

Adinne Schwartz and Reese Simpkins are raising their child, Emry, using they/them pronouns, rather than he or she. They're part of a movement of people and institutions in support of gender-neutral language that's growing around the world - though not without some pushback.
