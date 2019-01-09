President Trump's border wall push

U.S. President Donald Trump addressed the country for the first time from the White House's Oval Office with an appeal for a border wall. Democrat strategist Craig Varoga says the president tried to "scare" the public with his speech while Republican strategist Ryan Williams says the President is "feeling pressure" to deliver on a campaign promise.
U.S. President Donald Trump addressed the country for the first time from the White House's Oval Office with an appeal for a border wall. Democrat strategist Craig Varoga says the president tried to "scare" the public with his speech while Republican strategist Ryan Williams says the President is "feeling pressure" to deliver on a campaign promise. 3:24