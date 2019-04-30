Skip to Main Content
Premier-designate Jason Kenney and his cabinet are sworn into office LIVE
News·Live

Premier-designate Jason Kenney and his cabinet are sworn into office LIVE

Premier-designate Jason Kenney and his cabinet will be sworn in at Government House.
Premier-designate Jason Kenney and his cabinet will be sworn in at Government House. 0:00
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|