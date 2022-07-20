Pope Francis in Canada: How you can watch and listen on CBC

Pope Francis lands in Canada on July 24 as part of a week-long trip to advance reconciliation and healing between the Roman Catholic Church and the Indigenous communities who suffered from years of abuse in the residential and day school systems.

CBC News has extensive coverage of the events in Alberta, Quebec and Iqaluit, which make up what the Pope has said will be a "pilgrimage of penance" that he hopes can help heal the wrongs done to Indigenous people by Roman Catholic priests and nuns.

Here's how to watch and listen to the coverage on CBC Television, CBC Radio One, CBC News Network and CBC Gem.

Sunday, July 24

Pope Francis arrives in Canada.

Time: 11 a.m. MT, 1 p.m. ET

Monday, July 25

CBC News Special: Meeting with Indigenous Peoples at the former Ermineskin Residential School in Maskwacis, Alta.

Pope Francis meets with Indigenous peoples at Sacred Heart Church of the First People in Edmonton.

Time: 3:30 p.m. MT, 5:30 p.m. ET

The newly-renovated Sacred Heart Church of the First Peoples in Edmonton is being prepared for Pope Francis' visit at the end of the month. (Amber Bracken/The Canadian Press)

Tuesday, July 26

CBC News Special: Pope Francis Celebrates Holy Mass at Commonwealth Stadium in Edmonton.

Time: 9 a.m. MT, 11 a.m. ET

Host: Adrienne Arsenault

Pilgrimage to the site of Lac Ste. Anne, Alta.

Time: 4:30 p.m. MT, 6:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday, July 27

Arrival in Quebec City.

Time: 3 p.m. ET

Pope Francis gives a public address at the Citadelle in Quebec City.

Time: 4 p.m. ET

Tour of the Plains of Abraham.

Time: 5 p.m. ET

Linda Daniels, right, and former Assembly of First Nations national chief Phil Fontaine present a beaded leather stole to Pope Francis in an April 2022 visit to the Vatican by a Canadian Indigenous delegation. (Vatican Media/Reuters)

Thursday, July 28

CBC News Special: Holy Mass at the National Shrine of Sainte-Anne-de-Beaupré.

Time: 9 a.m. ET

Host: Andrew Chang

Pope Francis leads the vespers service of evening prayer at Cathedral-Basilica of Notre-Dame de Québec.

Time: 5 p.m. ET

Friday, July 29

Pope Francis arrives in Iqaluit.

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Meeting with residential school survivors in Iqaluit.

Time: 4 p.m. ET

Pope Francis takes a tour of Iqaluit with community members, then departs Canada.