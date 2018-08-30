Campaign Research — the Toronto-based polling firm behind John Tory's re-election campaign — is being accused of spearheading a "shadowy" misinformation campaign in an attempt to influence a GTA municipal election.

It's not the first time the company has been accused of trying to mislead voters.

The latest allegations come from Burlington which is heading into the final sprint of a hotly-contested mayoral race.

"This is a negative smear campaign against me, and only me, in a mayor's race here in Burlington. It's an attempt to rile people up for statements I allegedly said," veteran city councillor and mayoral hopeful Marianne Meed Ward told CBC Toronto.

Residents of the suburban GTA city have reported receiving calls this week from Campaign Research asking them to react to a series of comments allegedly made by Meed Ward.

Residents are being told Meed Ward made seemingly inflammatory comments about developers, Muslims and the hijab as well as domestic abuse survivors.

Meed Ward told CBC Toronto she's never made any such comments and said Campaign Research is spreading "false and defamatory" information.

Jim Young says the call he got from Campaign Research was "outrageous." (Rob Krbavac/CBC News)

Questions turned "offensive"

"The questions started off very general" said Burlington resident Jim Young who got a call from Campaign Research this week. Young said he's known Meed Ward for years.

"It turned to very specific comments that I thought were very offensive" he added.

Young said he began laughing, thinking the call was a prank.

"So I stopped the interviewer and said 'are you serious with these questions?'" he recounted.

"She said 'I don't get to analyze the questions, I just get to ask you them and check your answers in the box.'"

"The woman agreed with me the questions were outrageous but continued to ask me them."

Young says Meed Ward's reputation "has been damaged by this." He now wants to know who was behind the calls.

Campaign Research working for 'third party client'

Campaign Research wouldn't answer specific questions posed by CBC Toronto, but in an emailed statement, lawyer Evan Presvelos said the company was making the calls on behalf of a "third party client." Presvelos wouldn't identify the client.

Under the Municipal Elections Act, third parties must register in order to take part in elections. Yet no third party has registered for Burlington's municipal election.

"Campaign Research Inc. cannot account for whether candidates or third parties comply with the Municipal Elections Act" Presvelos said in a statement sent to CBC Toronto.

Presvelos claimed the statements Campaign Research was relying on were taken from columns Meed Ward allegedly wrote as far back as 1998.

Meed Ward calls it a misinformation campaign.

Campaign Research faced similar accusations

Other Burlington mayoral candidates have slammed the calls as well.

"Neither I or my campaign are behind this negative tactic," tweeted Mike Wallace, a former conservative MP for the area, who's also running for mayor in Burlington.

Incumbent Rick Goldring declined an on-camera interview with CBC Toronto but in an email said he has never hired Campaign Research.

In 2015 Campaign Research was censured for conducting a misinformation campaign against Mount Royal Liberal MP Irwin Cotler.

The company suggested to voters — falsely — that the MP was going to bail on them.

Earlier this year, Ontario Provincial Police opened an investigation into the campaigns of two Toronto city councillors who received more than $40,000 in polling by Campaign Research. The tabs though were allegedly picked up by a local developer. Police are reviewing if that constituted election finance fraud by the councillors.

Both councillors deny any wrongdoing.

"We are not in a position to comment on how our clients use or have used our services. It is the responsibility of municipal candidates, third parties and their respective campaigns to accurately report their expenses and contributions," Presvelos, Campaign Research's lawyer, also noted earlier this year.

Complaints lodged

As for the most recent allegations swirling around Burlington's mayoral race, Meed Ward has filed a formal complaint against Campaign Research with the City and the Marketing Research and Intelligence Association.

She said the calls are a threat to democracy and the integrity of the election process.

"It's OK to talk about issues, it's OK to debate issues. I want policies and platforms discussed, peoples' voting records. Not lies, slander, defamation by someone who's hiding in the shadows," she told CBC Toronto.

A spokesperson for John Tory's campaign said the incumbent mayor was not aware of the situation in Burlington.

"He expects all vendors and suppliers to his campaign to be in full compliance with all applicable laws and rules," said Keerthana Kamalavasan.