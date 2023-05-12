Chinese diplomat accused of targeting MP's family has left Canada

Zhao Wei — the Chinese diplomat accused of targeting Conservative MP Michael Chong's family — has left Canada, says a government source.

The federal government announced Monday that it was expelling Zhao in response to reports that the diplomat played a role in attempts to gather information on Chong's family in Hong Kong in 2021 following the MP's condemnation of Beijing's conduct in the Xinjiang region as genocide.

Zhao left Canada by plane on Friday, the source said.

The Globe and Mail, citing a top secret document from 2021, reported last week that the Chinese government was targeting a Canadian MP. An unnamed security source reportedly told The Globe that Zhao was allegedly working on efforts to target Chong's family in China.

Beijing responded to the expulsion Tuesday by expelling Jennifer Lynn Lalonde, consul in the Canadian consulate in Shanghai. Lalonde has to leave China by Saturday, according to a Chinese Foreign Ministry statement.