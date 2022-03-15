Parliament gave Zelensky a hero's welcome. He gave us something else: a cold dose of reality

More than 7,000 kilometres away, the guest of honour sat somewhere in the middle of a war zone. Standing on the floor of the House of Commons, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau introduced "our friend" Volodymyr Zelensky, president of Ukraine.

The words "our friend" seemed to speak to something much more than personal rapport or even national connection. Zelensky is now both the focal point for a massive allied effort to defend his country. He's also one of the most admired political leaders in the Western world. His words and actions at a time of great danger have elevated him to heroic status.

"Volodymyr, in the years I've known you, I've always thought of you as a champion for democracy," Trudeau said. "And now democracies around the world have you as our champion."

The MPs, senators and invited guests in attendance stood and applauded for nearly a full minute.

But friendship means being able to speak directly and candidly — and that is what Zelensky did in his 12-minute address.

This was not Winston Churchill addressing Parliament in 1942 and mocking those who had predicted his country's defeat. Instead of swagger and soaring rhetoric, Zelensky sought to personalize the war — to shrink the distance between his war-torn country and the relative safety of his audience.

Zelensky asked Canadians to "imagine" their own country being attacked. Addressing the prime minister as "Justin," Zelensky asked Trudeau to imagine that it was his children hearing the impact of bombs falling on the airport in Ottawa.

What if an invading country was laying siege to Vancouver? What if the CN Tower was being bombed? What if Canadian flags were being ripped down by soldiers occupying Montreal? What if Edmonton was left undefended against aerial attacks? What if Canadian schools were the ones being bombed, Canadian children the ones being killed?

'Feel what we feel every day'

"Dear Justin and dear guests, can you imagine that every day you receive memorandums about the number of casualties, including women and children?" Zelensky asked. "I would like you to understand and I would like you to feel what we feel every day."

Zelensky's appeal to his audience's imagination built up to a request for intervention in the skies over Ukraine — for the one thing that allies, fearing the prospect of a wider war with Russia, have so far refused to provide.

An elderly woman is helped by policemen after she's rescued by firefighters from her apartment following a bombing attack in Kyiv, Ukraine on March 15, 2022. (Felipe Dana/The Associated Press)

"Can you imagine when you call your friends and nations and you ask to please close the sky, close the air space, please stop the bombing?" Zelensky asked. "How many more cruise missiles have to fall on our cities until you make this happen? And in return, they express their deep concerns about the situation … and they say, 'Please hold on, hold on a little longer.'"

The Ukrainian president acknowledged the other measures Canada has taken — the military and humanitarian assistance, the severe sanctions — but stated plainly that "you will need to do more to stop Russia."

"Old friends owe the truth," he said.

WATCH: Ukraine's president calls on Canada to do more

Zelensky makes powerful, personal appeal to Canada to do more Duration 3:14 Speaking to a packed House of Commons, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky painted a vivid picture of the war and asked Canada to do more to support him by closing the skies above Ukraine. 3:14

Zelensky still ended his remarks by saying how grateful he was to the Canadian people.

"I am confident that, together, we will overcome and we will be victorious," he said. "Glory to Ukraine. Thank you to Canada."

His audience in the House stood and applauded him for three minutes.

War has transformed Zelensky into a folk hero.

As recently as February 21, the chief editor of the Kyiv Independent was suggesting that Zelensky, a former comedian and actor, was "in over his head." Writing in the New York Times, Olga Rudenko explained how a once-inspiring candidate had become a "dispiritingly mediocre" president.

"After his nearly three years in office, it's clear what the problem is," she wrote. "Mr. Zelensky's tendency to treat everything like a show."

One year old Vlad with his mother Natasha are seen inside an indoor sports stadium being used as a refugee center in the village of Medyka, a border crossing between Poland and Ukraine, on Tuesday, March 15, 2022. (Petros Giannakouris/The Associated Press)

Ironically, that showmanship is what has helped turn Zelensky into a new model for leadership as he refused to flee Kyiv and broadcast his presence and his words to the world. With so much to mourn and to dread, Zelensky has carried a glimmer of hope — a magnet for whatever optimism can be mustered.

In 1942, Prime Minister William Lyon Mackenzie King introduced Churchill in the Commons as "the personification of Britain's greatness." Zelensky now embodies the defiant courage of Ukrainians.

The response to Zelensky beyond Ukraine testifies to the value of leadership and our desire for it. His profile is also helping to motivate Western citizens and governments to respond to Ukraine's plight.

But in his bunker in Ukraine — from where he has now addressed the European, British and Canadian parliaments — he no doubt understands this is not a moment for triumphalism. In his speech to Canadian leaders, the Western world's "champion" stressed the horrors of war and the limits of the allied response to date.

Firefighters try to extinguish a fire after a residential building is hit by a Russian attack in Kyiv, Ukraine on March 15, 2022. (Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

He forced his listeners to confront the uncomfortable reality of the debate about a no-fly zone. This was a speech that subverted his status and turned the attention back on his admirers.

Even if Zelensky doesn't get a no-fly zone — even if it would be irresponsible for Western allies to try to impose one — his request might make it clear that something more needs to be done. That the war is not already won and profound tragedies are still happening every day.

As a folk hero, Zelensky can inspire. But he can also ensure that people don't move on, look away or forget what is happening in Ukraine.