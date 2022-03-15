Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky set to address Parliament amid Russian attack

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is expected to deliver a virtual address to Parliament today as his country continues to defend itself from Russian attack.

The federal government is also planning to announce new sanctions against those close to the Russian regime, a government source says.

The day is expected to kick off around 11:15 a.m. ET with remarks by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, to be followed by Zelensky's speech.

CBC News will carry it live on CBC News Network, CBCNews.ca and the CBC News app.

WATCH | Fire breaks out at Kyiv apartment after Russian shelling

Fire breaks out at Kyiv apartment after Russian shelling Duration 1:12 Kyiv's emergency services worked frantically Tuesday to rescue people trapped in a burning apartment after a Russian missile strike. 1:12

After Zelensky's speech, the Speaker of the Senate and the Speaker of the House will address the House, followed by the leaders of the three main Opposition parties and a member of the Green Party.

Parliament is not scheduled to sit until March 21, but House Speaker Anthony Rota approved a special request to hold the address. MPs and senators will be in the House for the event.

Zelensky addressed the British House of Commons earlier this month and is scheduled to speak to members of the U.S. House and Senate on Wednesday.

His speech comes as Russia's offensive in Ukraine edged closer to central Kyiv Tuesday morning. Shortly before dawn, large explosions were reported across Kyiv from what Ukrainian authorities said were artillery strikes.

Russian and Ukrainian negotiators also planned to resume talks Tuesday after they were paused on Monday.