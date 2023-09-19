Content
Ukrainian President Zelenskyy to visit Canada this week: sources

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will visit Canada later this week after his visit to the United Nations and the U.S., sources told CBC News.

Zelenskyy to visit Ottawa and Toronto after U.S. trip

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks at an event with G7 leaders to announce a Joint Declaration of Support for Ukraine during the NATO Summit, in Vilnius, Lithuania, Wednesday, July 12, 2023.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks at an event with G7 leaders to announce a Joint Declaration of Support for Ukraine during the NATO Summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, on July 12, 2023. ((Paul Ellis/Pool Photo via AP))

Zelenskyy will visit Ottawa and Toronto during his Canadian trip, sources said.

Zelenskyy is expected to address the U.N. General Assembly on Tuesday to rally support for continued help to repel Russia's invasion.

U.S. President Joe Biden will be hosting Zelenskyy at the White House in Washington, D.C., on Thursday.

Zelenskyy is expected to visit Ottawa on Friday, then Toronto.

The Ukrainian president's trip to Canada, which was first reported by The Globe and Mail, has not officially been announced. It would be his first since Russia's invasion of Ukraine began in February 2022.

More to come.

