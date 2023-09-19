Ukrainian President Zelenskyy to visit Canada this week: sources

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will visit Canada later this week after his visit to the United Nations and the U.S., sources told CBC News.

Zelenskyy will visit Ottawa and Toronto during his Canadian trip, sources said.

Zelenskyy is expected to address the U.N. General Assembly on Tuesday to rally support for continued help to repel Russia's invasion.

U.S. President Joe Biden will be hosting Zelenskyy at the White House in Washington, D.C., on Thursday.

Zelenskyy is expected to visit Ottawa on Friday, then Toronto.

The Ukrainian president's trip to Canada, which was first reported by The Globe and Mail, has not officially been announced. It would be his first since Russia's invasion of Ukraine began in February 2022.

