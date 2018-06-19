Skip to Main Content
Yves Giroux, career public servant, nominated to be new budget watchdog

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has nominated Yves Giroux, a career public servant, as the new parliamentary budget officer.

He replaces Jean-Denis Frechette, whose five-year appointment is ending

The budget watchdog is an independent officer of Parliament whose appointment must be confirmed by the Senate and House of Commons. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press)

The budget watchdog is an independent officer of Parliament whose appointment must be confirmed by the Senate and House of Commons.

Giroux, a graduate of the University of Montreal, has spent more than 20 years in the public service and has been involved in the budget process in a variety of jobs.

Since 2015, he has been a senior official with the Canada Revenue Agency.

He replaces Jean-Denis Frechette, whose five-year appointment is ending.

New legislation has extended the budget officer's term to seven years, and Trudeau says Giroux is a good fit for the job.

