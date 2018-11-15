Federal government issues permanent postal ban on hate speech publication

A Toronto-based publication widely criticized for disseminating hate speech against minorities, Jews, women and the LGBTQ community has been permanently banned from distribution through Canada Post.

In May of 2016, the federal government issued a temporary order banning Your Ward News from using Canada Post following a number of complaints about its discriminatory content.

A board of review was struck to review the decision; it held 11 public hearings between April of last year and Feb. 2018.

The final report of the review board recommended issuing a final order that would have the effect of prohibiting the publishers — or any agent of the publishers, or any other company publishing Your Ward News under a different name — from distributing hate propaganda through the mail.

"After having carefully considered the recommendations of the independent board of review, I have decided to issue a final prohibitory order that will prevent the delivery of the publication Your Ward News, or any substantially similar material developed by its authors, through Canada Post's unaddressed bulk mail," Carla Qualtrough, the minister responsible for Canada Post, said in a statement.

"My decision is consistent with the applicable legislation and the government's values and stance on inclusiveness and diversity."

Your Ward News publishes quarterly and bills itself as the "world's largest anti-Marxist publication." But it's been widely criticized as a purveyor of hate speech. Its editor and publisher both face charges of wilfully promoting hatred.

The newspaper is the brainchild of editor-in-chief James Sears, who has presented himself on his website as an expert in seduction skills. His licence to practise medicine was revoked after he pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting patients.

Sears and publisher Leroy St. Germaine, 76, were arrested and charged in November 2017 with the wilful promotion of hatred against women and Jews.

'This is totally unacceptable'

It was the first time in Ontario's history that a charge of wilful promotion of hatred against women had been laid, according to the Office of the Attorney General.

"We commend minister Qualtrough for her principled decision," said the Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs in a statement Thursday.

"Your Ward News promotes disgusting anti-Semitic conspiracy theories, misogyny, homophobia, and racism. Our taxpayer-funded mail service should not be used to distribute such hateful content to hundreds of thousands of households.

"It is shocking that such vile messages are being peddled here in Canada in 2018. Just think about a Holocaust Survivor picking up their mail only to find neo-Nazi propaganda on their doorstep. This is totally unacceptable."

In an editorial posted on the publication's website, Sears vowed to "continue to print and deliver 305,000 copies of our paper using private companies and our volunteer army."

In the same editorial, Sears also said that he will soon restart his monthly "Toronto Real Men" meetings to teach men seduction skills and the secrets of masculinity, and is planning to set up "a clubhouse for my Hitler Fan Club."