Tribute to Nazi veteran worst 'diplomatic embarrassment' in Canadian history: Poilievre

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre said Wednesday that extending an invite to a Ukrainian veteran who fought with a Nazi unit to attend a parliamentary function is the "biggest single diplomatic embarrassment" in the country's history and he's blaming Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for the mishap.

Speaking to reporters before a Conservative caucus meeting on Parliament Hill, Poilievre said Trudeau was responsible for making Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's visit to Canada a success — and that Yaroslav Hunka's inclusion in the event has sullied Canada's reputation on the global stage.

"Every single person ought to have been vetted for their diplomatic and security sensitivities if the prime minister and his massive apparatus were doing their jobs," Poilievre said.

Anthony Rota, the outgoing House of Commons Speaker, has taken full responsibility for Hunka's presence in the chamber.

Rota called the veteran a "Canadian hero," and prompted a standing ovation. Hunka was a member of the 1st Galician division, a part of Adolf Hitler's war machine.

Rota's spokesperson has said that the Speaker's guest list for the event was not shared with the Prime Minister's Office.

Rota's picks to be in the gallery were sent to the House of Commons protocol office and the confirmed list of attendees was then shared with corporate security, which is partly responsible for security in the parliamentary precinct, including the Commons chamber in West Block.

WATCH | Anthony Rota resigns as Speaker: Anthony Rota resigns as Speaker of the House of Commons Duration 2:50 Liberal MP Anthony Rota is stepping down as House Speaker after inviting a former Ukrainian soldier who fought in a Nazi division during the Second World War to Parliament. Many MPs on all sides of the House have said the embarrassing incident was unforgivable and had called on him to resign.

Regardless, Poilievre said Trudeau and his team should have had some oversight of who was on hand for Zelenskyy's historic address to Parliament.

"The prime minister is now responsible for the biggest single diplomatic embarrassment in Canadian history and what has he done with that responsibility? He's been hiding out in his cottage. For three days he's hid there instead of coming to the House of Commons and taking responsibility," the Tory leader said.

Trudeau has been on Parliament Hill this week but he's been notably absent from question period.

'Deeply embarrassing,' Trudeau says

Trudeau led the usual Tuesday cabinet meeting with his ministers but later left for Toronto at lunch hour to participate in a "fireside chat" with an autoparts industry group. That means he didn't face Poilievre and other Opposition leaders in the Commons.

Unlike some of his ministers, including Government House Leader Karina Gould and Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly, Trudeau did not explicitly say Rota should resign over the recognition of a former Nazi soldier.

Trudeau has called the incident "deeply embarrassing."

Poilievre wants the prime minister to apologize on behalf of Canada.

WATCH | Poilievre calls on PM to 'take responsibility' for tribute to man who fought with Nazi unit Poilievre calls on PM to 'take responsibility' for tribute to man who fought with Nazi unit Duration 2:42 The Conservative leader says Justin Trudeau needs to apologize after a Ukrainian veteran who fought with a Nazi unit was invited to Parliament for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's speech.

"The prime minister needs to let the world know that he takes responsibility for this colossal failure," Poilievre said. "He needs to come to the floor of the House of Commons today and apologize to Jews, Poles, Ukrainians and all Canadians. Justin Trudeau, do your job."

The shockwaves from the 98-year-old's appearance in Parliament are still being felt.

Poland's education minister has said he wants Hunka be extradited to face criminal penalties for his role in the Galician division, a unit that committed atrocities against Poles in the Second World War. Przemysław Czarnek said he has "taken steps" to get Hunka to Poland.

The Friends of Simon Wiesenthal Centre (FSWC), a Jewish rights group, said Rota's action "compromised all 338 MPs" and "handed a propaganda victory to Russia."

The FSWC is also calling on the Commons' Procedure and House Affairs Committee (PROC) to hold public hearings, investigate what took place and examine "vetting process failures."

Yaroslav Hunka, right, waits for the arrival of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the House of Commons in Ottawa on Friday. Several Jewish advocacy organizations condemned members of Parliament on Sunday for giving a standing ovation to a man who fought for a Nazi unit during the Second World War. (Patrick Doyle/The Canadian Press)

B'nai Brith, another Jewish group, said the government must make the Deschenes Commission's 1980s-era report public in its entirety so the country can learn the true extent of Ukrainian Nazi activities in post-Second World War Canada.

Reports suggest as many as 2,000 Ukrainian members of Adolf Hitler's Waffen-SS were admitted to Canada after the war — after some British prodding. The commission said the number is likely lower than that.

WATCH | How MPs ended up honouring veteran of Nazi unit: How MPs ended up honouring veteran of Nazi unit Duration 4:08 How did a Ukrainian veteran who fought for a Nazi unit during the Second World War end up being honoured inside the House of Commons? CBC’s John Paul Tasker breaks down the damage caused by Speaker Anthony Rota’s invitation and whether it could lead to his resignation.

But Jewish groups have long been critical of how these collaborators have been allowed to live in peace in Canada after voluntarily serving in Hitler's war machine.

Historians have documented how soldiers like Hunka were trained at SS facilities in Germany, swore an oath to Hitler and received an education in Nazi doctrine.

"We cannot move forward as a country from Friday's humiliating debacle without the government committing to finally opening its wartime records," said Michael Mostyn, B'nai Brith Canada's CEO.