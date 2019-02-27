Trudeau insists Wilson-Raybould can 'speak fully' on SNC-Lavalin affair

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau insists Jody Wilson-Raybould can "speak fully" about the SNC-Lavalin affair, contrary to the claim by Canada's former justice minister that she is constrained despite a confidentiality waiver from the Liberal government.

Wilson-Raybould is set to appear today as the key witness before the Commons justice committee probing alleged political interference in the prosecution of the Montreal-based engineering and construction giant. The meeting in Ottawa is expected to begin at approximately 3:40 p.m. ET and CBCNews.ca will carry it live.

On the eve of her much-anticipated testimony, Wilson-Raybould wrote to the committee chair, Liberal MP Anthony Housefather, to say the parameters outlined in Monday's waiver would not allow her to speak freely.

Heading into the weekly Liberal caucus meeting Wednesday, Trudeau said the government took an "unprecedented step" of waiving cabinet confidentiality and solicitor-client privilege to shed light on the issue.

"We know that people need to understand that her perspective on this. We know the justice committee needs that to do their work," he said.

Asked if Wilson-Raybould would be able to explain her resignation from his cabinet, Trudeau said the waiver is meant to allow her to address questions of whether she underwent inappropriate pressure to override a decision to proceed with prosecution against SNC-Lavalin on bribery charges related to contracts in Libya.

"She will be able to speak fully to that," he said.

Broad waiver to speak

Wilson-Raybould obtained a broad waiver from the Prime Minister's Office on Monday that allows her to disclose details of her conversations with government officials about the prosecution of SNC-Lavalin.

In an order-in-council (OIC) posted online Monday, the government said Wilson-Raybould — "and any persons who directly participated in discussions with her relating to the exercise of her authority under the Director of Public Prosecutions Act respecting the prosecution of SNC-Lavalin" — can report to both the committee and the federal ethics commissioner any cabinet confidences "in any information or communications that were directly discussed with her respecting the exercise of that authority while she held that office."

But in the letter to Housefather, Wilson-Raybould said the OIC only addresses her time as attorney general and does not release her from restrictions on communications while she served as minister of Veterans Affairs, and related to her resignation from the post and her presentation to cabinet after she quit.

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer says that PM Justin Trudeau is obviously hiding something by not allowing Jody Wilson-Raybould to tell her "truth" at committee today. 1:37

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer said others, including Privy Council clerk Michael Wernick, have been able to explain their version of events in great detail. He said it's "unacceptable" Trudeau is not allowing Wilson-Raybould to give a full accounting of her side of the story.

"Canadians are tired of this coverup. He has the power to allow Ms. Wilson-Raybould to give a full and comprehensive accounting of all the details, everything that happened, from the time the director of public prosecutions made her decision [to proceed with criminal prosecution of SNC-Lavalin] to the time that she resigned from cabinet," he said.

"Canadians have a right to know."

Wernick testified last week that he warned her about the economic "consequences" of prosecuting SNC-Lavalin, including heavy job losses, but insisted there was never any "inappropriate pressure" put on her to override the prosecution service's decision. The clerk also told her that the prime minister and others in the government were "anxious" about the impact of prosecution.

Wilson-Raybould will begin her testimony with a 30-minute opening statement before taking questions from committee members.

