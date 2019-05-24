Wilson-Raybould, Philpott to announce their political plans Monday
Ousted former Liberal cabinet members Jody Wilson-Raybould and Jane Philpott say they will make announcements Monday about their political futures.
Ousted former Liberal cabinet members Jody Wilson-Raybould and Jane Philpott say they will make announcements Monday about their political futures.
The two MPs, who now sit as independents in the House of Commons, were expelled from the Liberal caucus by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in April.
More to come
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.