Wilson-Raybould to provide emails, texts and written statement on SNC-Lavalin affair

Jody Wilson-Raybould says she will provide a written statement and copies of text messages and emails to the Commons justice committee that shut down its probe into the SNC-Lavalin affair.

This week, the Liberal members, which have a majority on the committee, voted to close down the inquiry without recalling the former attorney general to testify a second time in order to respond to other witnesses.

In a letter to the committee chair, Liberal MP Anthony Housefather, Wilson-Raybould, former justice minister and attorney general, said she would respond to a request to provide copies of texts and emails she referenced in her Feb. 27 testimony at the committee.

"Related to these requests, I also have relevant facts and evidence in my possession that further clarify statements I made and elucidate the accuracy and nature of statements by witnesses in testimony that came after my committee appearance," she wrote.

"As such, in response to these requests, and consistent with the standard practice of the committee of receiving written submissions, I will be providing a written submission to the committee in relation to matters within the confines of the waiver of cabinet confidence and solicitor-client privilege."

