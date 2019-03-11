Breaking
Wilson-Raybould recorded conversation as she faced pressure over SNC-Lavalin file
Materials submitted to the Commons Justice Committee indicate Jody Wilson-Raybould recorded at least one of the contentious conversations at the heart of the SNC-Lavalin affair, multiple sources tell CBC News.
Written statement, emails and text messages expected to be released later today
Materials submitted to the Commons Justice Committee this week indicate Jody Wilson-Raybould recorded at least one of the contentious conversations at the heart of the SNC-Lavalin affair, multiple sources tell CBC News.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said Wilson-Raybould's exit from cabinet was a result of a "erosion of trust" between Wilson-Raybould and the Prime Minister's Office. The existence of a recording suggests that trust may have broken down well before she left cabinet on Feb. 12.
The audio recording, or a transcript of it, is expected to be part of a new submission to the committee from Wilson-Raybould to be released later today. That submission also includes a written statement, emails and text messages.
More to come