Wilson-Raybould recorded conversation as she faced pressure over SNC-Lavalin file
Wilson-Raybould recorded conversation as she faced pressure over SNC-Lavalin file

Materials submitted to the Commons Justice Committee indicate Jody Wilson-Raybould recorded at least one of the contentious conversations at the heart of the SNC-Lavalin affair, multiple sources tell CBC News.

Written statement, emails and text messages expected to be released later today

Jody Wilson-Raybould delivers her opening statement as she appears at the Justice committee meeting last month. Wilson-Raybould submitted more material to the members of the committee this week. (Adrian Wyld/Canadian Press )

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said Wilson-Raybould's exit from cabinet was a result of a "erosion of trust" between Wilson-Raybould and the Prime Minister's Office. The existence of a recording suggests that trust may have broken down well before she left cabinet on Feb. 12.

The audio recording, or a transcript of it, is expected to be part of a new submission to the committee from Wilson-Raybould to be released later today. That submission also includes a written statement, emails and text messages.

