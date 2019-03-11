Wilson-Raybould tables new written statement, texts and emails on SNC-Lavalin file

Jody Wilson-Raybould has submitted a written statement, emails and text messages related to the SNC-Lavalin matter to the Commons justice committee, but it's not clear yet when the material will be made public.

The documents must be translated and scrubbed of personal information, such as email addresses and phone numbers, before they can be released.

The former justice minister and attorney general testified before the committee for nearly four hours on Feb. 27 about her allegation that senior government figures inappropriately pressured her to intervene in SNC-Lavalin's bribery case. Last week, the Liberal MPs who hold the majority on the committee voted to close down the inquiry without recalling Wilson-Raybould to testify a second time in response to other witnesses.

In a letter to the justice committee chair, Liberal MP Anthony Housefather, Wilson-Raybould said she would offer the committee "relevant facts and evidence in my possession that further clarify statements I made and elucidate the accuracy and nature of statements by witnesses in testimony that came after my committee appearance."

Meanwhile, Conservative Deputy Leader Lisa Raitt asked the federal judicial affairs commissioner today to investigate leaks of information about the most recent Supreme Court appointment. Media reports this week said tensions between Wilson-Raybould and Trudeau began to flare when the two were at odds over the appointment.

"A plain reading of the facts strongly suggests that political actors have leaked the content of discussions regarding an appointment to Canada's highest judicial body," Raitt wrote in a letter to the commissioner.

'Egregious' political interference

"If indeed this is true, it is an egregious case of political interference and one that severely injures the independence of the judiciary."

Raitt, who sits on the Commons justice committee, said today that members have not yet received Wilson-Raybould's documents.

She said she could not predict how revealing they might be, given Wilson-Raybould's limited waiver on cabinet confidentiality and solicitor-client privilege, but said "more information is always better than less."

Wilson-Raybould has insisted she remains restrained in what she can say due to the limits of the government-issued waiver.

Trudeau has defended the waiver as an unprecedented move that allows her to speak "entirely and completely" about events during her time as attorney general. The waiver does not cover the period after she was moved to Veterans Affairs and before she resigned from cabinet.

The Liberal government has been reeling since the Globe and Mail published a story Feb. 7 alleging PMO officials and others in government inappropriately pressured Wilson-Raybould to override a decision to prosecute SNC-Lavalin on bribery charges.

After the Commons justice committee launched its study, Wilson-Raybould testified that she endured veiled threats and intense pressure to override the decision to prosecute the Montreal-based engineering and construction company.

Jane Philpott also resigned from cabinet this month, saying she had lost confidence in how the government was handling the matter.

In an interview with Maclean's last week, Philpott said there is "much more" to the SNC-Lavalin story and that she believes the Canadian public deserves to know more.