Trudeau mulls Wilson-Raybould's fate in Liberal caucus after damning testimony

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is considering whether Jody Wilson-Raybould can remain in the Liberal caucus after the former justice minister delivered damning testimony alleging improper political interference by the Prime Minister's Office and government officials.

Taking questions from reporters Thursday after an event at the Canadian Space Agency in St. Hubert, Que., Trudeau again refuted Wilson-Raybould's version of events, and said he was taking time to consider her status.

"I have taken knowledge of her testimony and there are still reflections to have on next steps," he said.

MPs will hold an emergency debate on Wilson-Raybould's testimony at 7 p.m. ET tonight.

During her testimony before the House of Commons justice committee Wednesday, Wilson-Raybould offered no details on why she resigned from Trudeau's cabinet.

She said that one week before a Jan. 14 cabinet shuffle, she received a call from Trudeau advising her she was being moved from the justice portfolio.

"I will not go into details of this call, or subsequent communications about the shuffle, but I will say that I stated I believed the reason was because of the SNC matter. They denied this to be the case," she testified.

Today, Trudeau again denied her accusation

"Had [former treasury board president] Scott Brison not stepped down, Jody Wilson-Raybould would still be minister of justice and attorney general of Canada," he said.

Trudeau repeated his line from last night, when he insisted he and his staff acted professionally and appropriately at all times in dealing with Wilson-Raybould and that he completely disagrees with her characterization of events.

Earlier today, Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland said she believes Jody Wilson-Raybould spoke "her truth" during stunning testimony before the Commons justice committee in Ottawa on Wednesday, but Freeland maintained the prime minister would never exert inappropriate pressure on the former attorney general.

In an interview with CBC Radio's Ottawa Morning on Thursday, Freeland was asked who she believes: Wilson-Raybould or Trudeau.

After Wilson-Raybould delivered a blistering, four-hour account of sustained, intense efforts by the Prime Minister's Office and other government officials that she feels were designed to sway her decision on prosecuting SNC-Lavalin, Trudeau refuted her version of events and insisted he and his staff did nothing wrong.

Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland says she always considered Jody Wilson-Raybould a 'valued colleague.' (Paul Chiasson/Canadian Press)

"I believe that she spoke, as she said she wanted to do, her truth," Freeland told host Robyn Bresnahan.

"Having said that, I am clearly of the view that the prime minister would never apply improper pressure, that the prime minister has always been clear about the unique role of the attorney general, and would respect that."

SNC-Lavalin had been lobbying for a deferred prosecution agreement to avoid criminal prosecution on bribery charges related to contracts in Libya. A conviction would mean a 10-year ban on bidding for federal procurement projects.

Freeland said she has always considered Wilson-Raybould a valued colleague. She was asked what she thought, as a feminist, about the characterization of Wilson-Raybould as "difficult."

"I have never found her to be anything other than a thoughtful colleague whose perspective I have valued," she said. "She is a woman of strong views. I like to think that I am too."

Trudeau apologized to Wilson-Raybould on Feb. 20 for what he called "absolutely unacceptable" comments and cartoons about the former justice minister, saying he wasn't quick enough to condemn them in "unequivocal terms."

Disparaging characterization

He didn't specify which comments inspired his apology.

Recently, The Canadian Press ran a story quoting anonymous sources who described Wilson-Raybould as someone who had "become a thorn in the side of the cabinet" before she was shuffled to Veterans Affairs. She was also described as "someone ... [who] was difficult to get along with, known to berate fellow cabinet ministers openly at the table, and who others felt they had trouble trusting."

Several political cartoonists portrayed Wilson-Raybould bound, gagged and beaten — a reference to her refusing to comment on the scandal publicly because of solicitor-client privilege.

Asked if Wilson-Raybould should remain in the Liberal caucus after delivering the damning testimony, Freeland said caucus is a "broad church" with diverse views. Cabinet and caucus can share and debate them behind closed doors, but must emerge united.

"At the end of the day, when you leave the room, you have to play as a united team," she said. "I feel very strongly about that because I think being united when we left the room has been extremely important for us on issues like NAFTA."

Freeland was also asked if the controversy might affect the consideration of Canada as a "rule of law" country and other cases, such as the extradition proceedings against Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou.

"In the Meng case, our government has been scrupulous," she said. "Decisions that are correctly taken at the official, ie. non-political level have been scrupulously taken at the official, non-political level, and there has been no interference, political element to the decision."