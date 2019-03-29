Read Jody Wilson-Raybould's latest SNC-Lavalin evidence

The Commons justice committee has released a package of documents submitted by former justice minister and attorney general Jody Wilson-Raybould as part of the committee's investigation of the SNC-Lavalin affair.

Wilson-Raybould stepped down from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's cabinet on Feb. 12 following the publication of a Globe and Mail article alleging "inappropriate" pressure on her by officials in the Prime Minister's Office and others to grant engineering giant SNC-Lavalin a deferred prosecution agreement.

Wilson-Raybould appeared before MPs on the Commons justice committee on Feb. 27, where she discussed conversations she had with Trudeau, Privy Council Clerk Michael Wernick and Finance Minister Bill Morneau, among others.

She was granted a waiver by Trudeau to discuss matters covered by cabinet confidence and solicitor-client privilege during the time she was attorney general. She has complained that the waiver is not broad enough to allow her to tell her full story. After her testimony, Wernick returned to the committee to testify for a second time.

Last week, Wilson-Raybould said she would table with the committee copies of the emails and texts she cited in her testimony, along with "relevant facts and evidence in my possession that further clarify statements I made and elucidate the accuracy and nature of statements by witnesses in testimony that came after my committee appearance."

She added that the documents would pertain "to matters within the confines of the waiver of cabinet confidence and solicitor-client privilege."

According to Anthony Housefather, the Liberal chair of the justice committee, the documents and audio clip released Friday remain as she delivered them, without redactions.

Listen to the audio clip and read the documents below.