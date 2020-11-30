Liberal MP's latest exposure incident being taken 'extremely seriously,' says whip

The office of the Liberal government's whip said today that he's taking the latest exposure incident involving a Liberal MP seriously.

"It is important to have a safe workplace environment for everyone on Parliament Hill and we take these matters extremely seriously," said Charles-Eric Lépine, spokesperson for Liberal government whip Mark Holland.

"Mr. Amos has stepped aside from his role as Parliamentary Secretary and from his committee duties."

On Thursday, Quebec MP Will Amos said in a statement posted to Twitter that while he was taking part in a virtual session of the House of Commons the previous day, he "urinated without realizing (he) was on camera."

Amos called the incident an accident and said he is stepping away temporarily from his parliamentary roles so that he can seek "assistance" but did not say what kind of help he was seeking.

Just last month, Amos made international headlines after he appeared naked on an internal parliamentary feed. Amos said he was changing his clothes after a run and did not realize his laptop camera was turned on.

Following an outcry from the Liberals — including Holland, who called sharing the photo a possible criminal act — Bloc Quebecois MP Sebastien Lemire apologized for taking a screenshot of Amos but said he didn't share the photo with media.

Conservative Deputy House Leader Karen Vecchio said Amos has demonstrated a pattern of behaviour.

"It's now clear that Trudeau's Liberals failed in their duty to ensure a safe work environment following the first incident," she said in a statement.

"We can't have more of this from Liberal members of Parliament and Conservatives will explore all potential options to ensure this never happens again."

Vecchio rose in Commons Friday on a question of privilege, asking the Speaker to investigate the incident.

A spokesperson for Speaker Anthony Rota told CBC News he will be "reviewing the matter and return to the House, if necessary."

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh called the incident inappropriate but said he supports Amos getting help.

