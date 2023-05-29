Federal data forecasts grim wildfire season this summer

As hundreds of fires continue to burn across the country, officials with the federal government said this morning they're forecasting higher-than-normal fire activity across most of Canada through to August.

"Our modelling shows this may be an especially severe wildfire season throughout this summer," Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told a news conference.

"This is a scary time for a lot of people, not just in Alberta, but right across the country, including in the Atlantic, the North and Quebec, too."

Government data shared with reporters Monday shows 413 fires spanning multiple provinces and the North were burning as of Sunday afternoon, leaving about 26,206 people under evacuation orders in British Columbia, Alberta, Nunavut, Saskatchewan, Quebec and Nova Scotia.

Mike Norton, the director general of the Northern Forestry Centre at the Department of Natural Resources, told reporters Monday morning that seeing so many fires across the country at this time of year is not normal.

So far this season, 2,214 fires have consumed more than three million hectares in Canada. The ten-year average over the same timeframe was 1,624 fires and 254,429 hectares burned, said Norton.

For June, the fire risk is considered well above average in every province and territory except Newfoundland and Labrador, where the risk is considered average.

Trudeau said the government has approved aid requests from Alberta, Nova Scotia and Quebec and has agreed to send Canadian Armed Forces troops.

He said that given the current fire forecast, Canada should have enough resources to cover the summer.

"If things get worse, we are developing contingency plans and we will of course make sure that we are there, whether it's leaning more on international supports, whether it's standing up other resources," he said.

"We will be there to ensure all Canadians are protected right through this summer."