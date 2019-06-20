Indigenous group erects wigwam opposite Parliament in protest over future of former U.S. embassy

Members of the Algonquin Anishinabeg Nation have erected a wigwam in front of the former U.S. embassy opposite Parliament Hill in an effort to draw attention to a lack of consultation on the future of the 100 Wellington Street building.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced in June 2017 that the former embassy will become a space dedicated to Inuit, Métis and First Nations communities. But the First Nation says it was not consulted on key aspects of the new space.

The heritage building, which is on Algonquin Anishinabeg territory, has sat vacant for nearly two decades after the U.S. embassy moved to its current location on Sussex Drive. Ever since, its future use has been the subject of public discussion and debate.

Under Prime Minister Jean Chrétien, the building was slated to become a portrait gallery, but that plan was shelved when Stephen Harper came into power.

The Grand Chief of Algonquin Anishinabeg, Verna Polson, said she plans to live in the wigwam until she becomes a partner at 100 Wellington Street.

"We're fighting for our rightful place," Polson said. "If we can't come to an agreement or solution for something as small as this, how is Canada going to address bigger Algonquin issues?"

A wigwam was erected Wednesday evening by members of the Algonquin Anishinabeg Nation tribal council outside the former U.S. embassy in Ottawa that is slated to become a space for Indigenous Peoples. (Olivia Stefanovich/CBC)

She gathered with a dozen supporters on Wednesday evening to put up the wigwam in an effort to have her First Nation recognized as an equal player in the discussions over the future of the building.

She says the First Nation was not consulted on the art and displays planned for the space until February, and not on the governance of the building until April, and they're still not a full partner.

A survey conducted for the government by Ekos Research Associates suggested that a "Canada House" to showcase the best of the provinces and territories was the favoured choice for the building's use. A gallery was the second choice, with an Indigenous cultural facility coming in third.