Canada should immediately appoint high-level envoy to China, former ambassador says

After the sudden dismissal of Canada's ambassador to China, a man who formerly held that job says the government should immediately appoint a special high-level envoy to deal with Beijing while it searches for a new, permanent representative.

As it may take some time to find a new ambassador, appointing a high-level envoy would send the right signal to China that Canada is serious about trying to end the ongoing diplomatic dispute, said Guy Saint-Jacques, who was posted in Beijing until 2016.

Canada has been embroiled in diplomatic discord with China since the detention of Meng Wanzhou, a top Huawei executive, in Vancouver on Dec. 1 at the request of the U.S. China then detained two Canadians, Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor, without just cause, according to the Canadian government.

"It would be important for the prime minister to consider to send a high-level envoy, tasked with trying to resolve the issue, or at least lower the temperature with the Chinese," Saint-Jacques said. "I think we're at a stage where we need a good face-to-face dialogue."

The former ambassador said this could be done by Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland or the prime minister's National Security Adviser Greta Bossenmaier. Another high-ranking official could be named to listen and explain Canada's position directly, Saint-Jacques said.

Margaret McCuaig Johnson, a distinguished fellow at the Asia Pacific Foundation of Canada agrees. "Perhaps the prime minister would do well to have a special envoy like [former prime minister] Jean Chretien to be sent over to China to just focus on the detainees," she suggests.

Most recently, the Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government appointed former Liberal leader Bob Rae as a special envoy to Myanmar to make recommendations on the best way to offer humanitarian support to the region.

Saint-Jacques' comments come after John McCallum was dismissed from his posting as ambassador to Beijing over the weekend after the former Liberal cabinet minister reiterated comments about the extradition of Meng Wanzhou.

McCallum had already apologized for misspeaking earlier in the week by suggesting Meng had a strong case to make to stop her extradition to the United States. Similar comments made again on Friday seemed to leave the prime minister with little choice but to remove McCallum, given the mixed messages being sent to the Chinese about the government's official position.

Saint-Jacques said there are many qualified people who could fill McCallum's role, but it could take until this spring to get them into position. "I think we have people who would be at the right level, who have very good Mandarin skills, good experience."

For now, Deputy Head of Mission in China Jim Nickel will become Canada's point man in Beijing, although it's unlikely he will be appointed ambassador.

Due to tensions with China and the fate of two Canadians hanging in the balance, Saint-Jacques said there is precedent for a former ambassador to be asked to return to the country on an interim basis.

When asked whether he would be interested in the job, Saint-Jacques said he is pretty sure the Chinese wouldn't want him back. "They know where I stand," he said.