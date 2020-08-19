O'Toole says he wants to eject Derek Sloan from caucus after donation from white nationalist

Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole says he plans to expel Eastern Ontario MP Derek Sloan from the Conservative caucus after news emerged that the backbencher received a leadership campaign donation from a self-described white nationalist.

Frederick P. Fromm donated $131 to Sloan in August 2020 while the MP was running for the leadership of the Conservative Party. A report from Press Progress, a news website funded by the left-leaning Broadbent Institute, stated that the donation was from Paul Fromm, who is widely regarded as a white supremacist although he has rejected the label of "neo-Nazi".

"Derek Sloan's acceptance of a donation from a well-known white supremacist is far worse than a gross error of judgment or failure of due diligence," O'Toole said in a statement issued Monday evening.

"In accordance with the Reform Act, I have initiated the process to remove Mr. Sloan from the Conservative Party of Canada caucus. I expect this to be done as quickly as possible. Moreover, as leader of Canada's Conservatives, I will not allow Mr. Sloan to run as a candidate for our party."

Fromm, who founded the Canadian Association for Free Expression and Citizens for Foreign Aid Reform, has appeared at far-right protests, has spoken regularly on the white nationalist radio show Stormfront and is the subject of a Hamilton police investigation into claims that he shared the New Zealand mosque shooter's manifesto on his organization's website.

Sloan, a social conservative who placed last out of four candidates in the leadership race, said he had been unaware of the donation's source.

"We disavow anything to do with that type of person or behaviour," Sloan's office said in a statement. "As soon as becoming aware of this, we're attempting to reach out to party headquarters themselves to figure out how to rescind this donation."

News of the donation came a day after O'Toole released a lengthy statement saying there is "no place for the far right" in the party and pushing back at Liberal attempts to link his party to Trump-style politics.

In his statement, O'Toole asserted his own views on such issues as abortion, gay rights and reconciliation with Indigenous people in Canada, while insisting that his party is not beholden to right-wing extremists and hatemongers.

The Tories are holding a virtual caucus retreat on Friday ahead of the return of Parliament on Jan. 25. Under the Reform Act, passed in 2014, an MP can only be removed from caucus through a majority vote of all caucus members.

Sloan sits in the Conservative caucus as MP for the Eastern Ontario riding of Hastings—Lennox and Addington. Some Conservative MPs reportedly pushed for Sloan's ouster in May after he publicly questioned whether Canada's chief public health officer, Dr. Theresa Tam — who was born in Hong Kong — was working for China.

Ultimately, a backbencher put forward a motion calling on him to retract his comments. Sloan insisted that his question had been "rhetorical."

Sloan also has attracted controversy for his claim that the cause of sexual orientation is "scientifically unclear" and for saying that the Liberal government's legislation to ban conversion therapy — the discredited practice of trying to change someone's sexual orientation with counselling — was tantamount to legalized "child abuse."