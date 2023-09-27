How to follow CBC's coverage of the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

On Saturday, Canada will mark the third annual National Day for Truth and Reconciliation. It's a time to remember children who died while being forced to attend church-run and government-funded residential schools, those who survived and made it home, and the families and communities still affected by the lasting trauma.

CBC has an extensive lineup of Indigenous-led original programming showcasing First Nations, Métis and Inuit perspectives and experiences across all platforms and in a live special.

Here's how to follow the events on all CBC platforms:

A 90-minute commemoration ceremony in Ottawa will begin at 1 p.m. ET. This special event honours residential school survivors, their families and their communities, and includes a commemorative program from the National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation in association with APTN.

CBC News chief political correspondent Rosemary Barton will host special coverage of the events starting at 12:30 p.m. ET on CBC, CBC Gem , CBC News Network, CBCNews.ca , CBC News Explore and the CBC News App.

, CBC News Network, , CBC News Explore and the CBC News App. On CBC Radio One and CBC Listen, Falen Johnson will host the live coverage beginning at 1 p.m.

CBC.ca will have regular updates and livestream the events.

A national Indian Residential School Crisis Line is available to provide support for survivors and those affected. People can access emotional and crisis referral services by calling the 24-hour service at 1-866-925-4419.

Mental health counselling and crisis support is also available 24 hours a day, seven days a week through the Hope for Wellness hotline at 1-855-242-3310 or by online chat.