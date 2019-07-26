Where the party leaders are on Day 3 of the federal election campaign

Here's what you need to know about where the federal leaders are on Day 3 of the campaign. All times are ET.

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau:

9:30 a.m. Makes an announcement and holds a media availability in Trois-Rivières, Que.

2 p.m. Attends official opening of the Liberal campaign office in Longueuil–Saint-Hubert, Que.

7 p.m. Joins supporters and delivers remarks at a campaign rally in Montreal.

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer:

10 a.m. Makes campaign announcement at GO Transit Streetsville Bus garage in Mississauga

1 p.m. Makes a campaign stop at the Crooked Cue restaurant in Etobicoke, Ont.

2 p.m. Campaigns with conservative candidate in Etobicoke

6:30 p.m. Campaigns with Conservative candidate in Brampton, Ont.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh:

9 a.m. Makes announcement about NDP plan to lower Canadians' cellphone and internet bills in Toronto

11:30 a.m. Makes speech at the Canadian Club on Front Street.

5 p.m. Attends pizza party in Toronto at the residence of Olivia Chow, former NDP MP and spouse of late NDP leader Jack Layton.

Green Leader Elizabeth May:

May will stay in Toronto for media interviews.

10:45 p.m. Attends campaign office opening in Mission, B.C.

BQ Leader Yves-Francois Blanchet:

Will speak to reporters in St.-Roch-de-l'Achigan, Que., and then attend Le Festival Western de St-Tite.

People's Party of Canada Leader Maxime Bernier: