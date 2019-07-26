Where the party leaders are on Day 3 of the federal election campaign
Trudeau hits Quebec, Scheer and Singh stick to Ontario
Here's what you need to know about where the federal leaders are on Day 3 of the campaign. All times are ET.
Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau:
- 9:30 a.m. Makes an announcement and holds a media availability in Trois-Rivières, Que.
- 2 p.m. Attends official opening of the Liberal campaign office in Longueuil–Saint-Hubert, Que.
- 7 p.m. Joins supporters and delivers remarks at a campaign rally in Montreal.
Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer:
- 10 a.m. Makes campaign announcement at GO Transit Streetsville Bus garage in Mississauga
- 1 p.m. Makes a campaign stop at the Crooked Cue restaurant in Etobicoke, Ont.
- 2 p.m. Campaigns with conservative candidate in Etobicoke
- 6:30 p.m. Campaigns with Conservative candidate in Brampton, Ont.
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh:
- 9 a.m. Makes announcement about NDP plan to lower Canadians' cellphone and internet bills in Toronto
- 11:30 a.m. Makes speech at the Canadian Club on Front Street.
- 5 p.m. Attends pizza party in Toronto at the residence of Olivia Chow, former NDP MP and spouse of late NDP leader Jack Layton.
Green Leader Elizabeth May:
- May will stay in Toronto for media interviews.
- 10:45 p.m. Attends campaign office opening in Mission, B.C.
BQ Leader Yves-Francois Blanchet:
- Will speak to reporters in St.-Roch-de-l'Achigan, Que., and then attend Le Festival Western de St-Tite.
People's Party of Canada Leader Maxime Bernier:
- Will be in his own riding of Beauce in Quebec to campaign and file his nomination papers.