Where the party leaders are on Day 3 of the federal election campaign
Where the party leaders are on Day 3 of the federal election campaign

Here's what you need to know about where the federal leaders are on Day 3 of the campaign.

Trudeau hits Quebec, Scheer and Singh stick to Ontario

From top left to bottom right: Conservative Party Leader Andrew Scheer, Liberal Party Leader Justin Trudeau, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh, Green Party Leader Elizabeth May, People's Party of Canada Leader Maxime Bernier and Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet.

Here's what you need to know about where the federal leaders are on Day 3 of the campaign. All times are ET.

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau:

  • 9:30 a.m. Makes an announcement and holds a media availability in Trois-Rivières, Que.
  • 2 p.m. Attends official opening of the Liberal campaign office in Longueuil–Saint-Hubert, Que.
  • 7 p.m. Joins supporters and delivers remarks at a campaign rally in Montreal.

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer:

  • 10 a.m. Makes campaign announcement at GO Transit Streetsville Bus garage in Mississauga
  • 1 p.m. Makes a campaign stop at the Crooked Cue restaurant in Etobicoke, Ont.
  • 2 p.m. Campaigns with conservative candidate in Etobicoke
  • 6:30 p.m. Campaigns with Conservative candidate in Brampton, Ont.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh:

  • 9 a.m. Makes announcement about NDP plan to lower Canadians' cellphone and internet bills in Toronto
  • 11:30 a.m. Makes speech at the Canadian Club on Front Street.
  • 5 p.m. Attends pizza party in Toronto at the residence of Olivia Chow, former NDP MP and spouse of late NDP leader Jack Layton.

Green Leader Elizabeth May:

  • May will stay in Toronto for media interviews.
  • 10:45 p.m. Attends campaign office opening in Mission, B.C.

BQ Leader Yves-Francois Blanchet:

  • Will speak to reporters in St.-Roch-de-l'Achigan, Que., and then attend Le Festival Western de St-Tite.

People's Party of Canada Leader Maxime Bernier:

  • Will be in his own riding of Beauce in Quebec to campaign and file his nomination papers.
