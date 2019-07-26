Where the party leaders are on Day 4 of the federal election campaign
Here's what you need to know about where the federal leaders are on Day 4 of the campaign. Watch streaming video of available live events throughout the day.
You can watch streaming video of available live events on this page throughout the day.
All times are Eastern Time unless otherwise noted.
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh:
- 08:30 Makes announcement in Oshawa, Ont.
- 12:20 Makes announcement in Kingston Public Market, Kingston, Ont.
- 16:30 Attends event at candidate Emile Taman's campaign office, 838 Somerset Ave., Ottawa.
Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer:
- 12:30 Campaigns with Conservative candidate Justina McCaffrey in Kanata, Ont.
Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau:
- Campaigns with Liberal candidate for Montcalme, Isabel Sayegh, in Mascouche, Que., in the morning.
- Visits local Tim Hortons with candidate for Berthier–Maskinongé, Christine Poirier, in St-Felix-de-Valois, Que. in the morning.
- 12:00 p.m. Attends the Festival Western de St-Tite with local candidates, in Saint-Tite, Que.
Green Party Elizabeth May:
- 3 p.m. (12:00 p.m. PT) Attends Salt Spring Island Fair.
- 10 p.m. (7 p.m. PT) Campaign launch for Green candidate Dan Taylor, West Vancouver.
BQ Leader Yves-François Blanchet:
- 10 a.m. Event with candidate Lizabel Nitoi, Laval, and photo op at Longueuil, Que. market.
- 11:30 a.m. Press conference in Longueuil, Que.
- 12:45 p.m. Photo op with Association of Richelieu's residents and friends, Beloeil, Que.
- 2:45 p.m. Meets the public in Richelieu, Que.
People's Party of Canada Leader Maxime Bernier:
- Campaigning in Sainte-Marie-de-Beauce, Que. in the afternoon.
