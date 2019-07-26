Here's what you need to know about where the federal leaders are on Day 4 of the campaign.

You can watch streaming video of available live events on this page throughout the day.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh campaigns east of Toronto. 0:00

All times are Eastern Time unless otherwise noted.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh:

08:30 Makes announcement in Oshawa, Ont.

12:20 Makes announcement in Kingston Public Market, Kingston, Ont.

16:30 Attends event at candidate Emile Taman's campaign office, 838 Somerset Ave., Ottawa.

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer:

12:30 Campaigns with Conservative candidate Justina McCaffrey in Kanata, Ont.

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau:

Campaigns with Liberal candidate for Montcalme, Isabel Sayegh, in Mascouche, Que., in the morning.

Visits local Tim Hortons with candidate for Berthier–Maskinongé, Christine Poirier, in St-Felix-de-Valois, Que. in the morning.

12:00 p.m. Attends the Festival Western de St-Tite with local candidates, in Saint-Tite, Que.

Green Party Elizabeth May:

3 p.m. (12:00 p.m. PT) Attends Salt Spring Island Fair.

10 p.m. (7 p.m. PT) Campaign launch for Green candidate Dan Taylor, West Vancouver.

BQ Leader Yves-François Blanchet:

10 a.m. Event with candidate Lizabel Nitoi, Laval, and photo op at Longueuil, Que. market.

11:30 a.m. Press conference in Longueuil, Que.

12:45 p.m. Photo op with Association of Richelieu's residents and friends, Beloeil, Que.

2:45 p.m. Meets the public in Richelieu, Que.

People's Party of Canada Leader Maxime Bernier: